Huddersfield charged by the FA for play-off pitch invasion that Luton boss labelled an 'absolute disgrace'

Huddersfield Town have been charged by the FA for the pitch invasion following their 1-0 play-off semi-final victory over Luton that Town manager Nathan Jones labelled as ‘a disgrace’.

With the Terriers scoring late on through Jordan Rhodes to reach the final at Wembley, a match they lost to Nottingham Forest, the final whistle saw thousands of home fans stream on to the pitch.

They went over to taunt Town’s travelling fans, while a number of the visiting players were accosted as they tried to make their way over to the away end and then leave the field.

Speaking afterwards, Jones had said: “The fans were an absolute disgrace.

"They’ve won the game, go and celebrate with your players, celebrate something wonderful, instead, they were more concerned with obscene gestures.

“They approached me, abused me and did stuff to me.

"Some were okay, some congratulated us, but they haven’t painted Huddersfield Town in a good light after that.

Scenes at the end of the game as Huddersfield beat Luton in the play-off semi-final

“I don’t understand, go and celebrate with your players, but they were more concerned with taunting and abusing our fans, and filming it.

“That logic, I don’t get.”

A statement from the FA this afternoon said: “Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its EFL Championship game against Luton Town FC on Monday 16 May 2022.

“It is alleged that Huddersfield Town FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from using provocative and/or threatening and/or violent behaviour while encroaching onto the pitch at the end of the game.