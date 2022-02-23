Hylton and Cornick start as Hatters boss Jones makes three changes for Stoke clash

Town striker Danny Hylton is restored to the side this evening

Luton boss Nathan Jones has made three changes for the Championship clash at Stoke City this evening.

In come Danny Hylton, Harry Cornick and Reece Burke from the side who won 2-0 against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, with Cameron Jerome and Admiral Muskwe dropping to the bench, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu missing out completely.

Defender James Bree makes his 100th appearance for the Hatters who are looking for a first victory over Stoke since December 2000 when they triumphed 3-1 at the then Britannia Stadium.

Potters: Joe Bursik, Ben Wilmot, Liam Moore, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Josh Tymon, Joe Allen (C), Lewis Baker, Nick Powell, Tyrese Campbell, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Josh Maja.

Subs: Jack Bonham, Tommy Smith, Sam Cucas, Steven Fletcher, Jacob Brown, Romaine Sawyers, D'Margio Wright-Phillips.

Luton: Jed Steer, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, Kal Naismith (C), Gabe Osho, Allan Campbell, Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton, Elijah Adebayo.