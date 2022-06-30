Hylton: Town boss thought I had 'demons in my head' after dishing out 'biggest telling off' following red card at Notts County

Former Town striker Danny Hylton revealed boss Nathan Jones wondered if he had ‘demons in his head’ when dishing out the biggest telling off following his pointless red card during the Hatters’ promotion party at Notts County back in May 2018.

With their place in League One already secured, Town headed to Meadow Lane on the final day for what was a celebratory occasion, as backed by a superb 4,500 travelling fans on the day, making the contest feel like a home game.

Booked late on in the first half, Hylton then picked up a second caution on 58 minutes for coming together with Shaun Brisley when trying to win an aerial challenge, forced to trudge way down the tunnel to leave Luton with 10 men for the final 32 minutes, in what was his only red card of the season.

Watching it back, the forward does look hard done by, but that didn’t stop Jones giving him both barrels in the dressing room, as it meant he missed the start of the following season, as Hylton said: “It was biggest telling off you have ever seen, to this day!

“It was crazy. I remember I’d been booked in the first half, and that was a silly booking.

"I think I’d got involved in something that had nothing to do with me, but that’s kind of what I did.

"At half-time, the gaffer was saying ‘do not get sent off, there is no need, if you get sent off then you miss games next season’.

"I promise you – dead serious – I didn’t do anything.

"I just jumped to try and win the ball and when you jump backwards, you lift your arm.

"A player fell on the floor and I ended up getting a second yellow card, and I was gutted because I knew what was coming.

"I went in the changing room and considering we’d just got promotion, he was angry.

Danny Hylton on the ball at Notts County during Town's League Twin finale

"He literally didn’t even speak about promotion for the first five minutes, he literally just aimed it at me.

"He said ‘you need your head testing.’

"I think the line was ‘you’ve got demons in your head!’

“He wasn’t happy at all.”

Danny Hylton leads the Luton fans in song

With Luton’s players going over to their supporters at the full time whistle for some special scenes that are still replayed endlessly on social media these days, the red card meant Hylton was unable to join his team-mates and enjoy the moment.

Having scored 23 goals to play a huge part in the success, he continued: “I was gutted because I missed the on-pitch celebrations.

"The stewards wouldn’t let me back out on the pitch, which I don’t even know if that’s a rule, but I missed those celebrations and had to watch that from the tunnel and the celebrations after were fantastic.

“The coach couldn’t move for a bit because the fans were all around.

"I think we had a couple of drinks with the fans outside the stadium, so it was brilliant.

"Another good day, even if I spoiled it for myself a little bit.

"But again, it gives us something to talk about, doesn’t it?”

One bit that Hylton was present for the open top bus tour and celebrations at St George’s Square a few days later, although he doesn’t like looking back at the videos of having to lead the Town supporters in song when asked for a rendition of the ‘I’m Into Something Good’ song by Herman's Hermits, re-worded to incorporate Jones’ efforts in leading them to promotion

He added: “It was so cringey, I just didn’t expect it.

"I don’t know how I did it, because I can’t get on the stage and sing in front of anyone, I couldn’t sing now.

"But he put me on the spot, there was too many people to say no to, so I had to do it.

"I didn’t really know the first part of the song and I saw it and was cringing the other day, but everyone got involved and I just look at the players’ faces behind me and they were all cringing.