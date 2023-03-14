In-form Luton defender Lockyer earns Wales call-up for Euro qualifiers with Croatia and Latvia

Town defender Tom Lockyer has been called up by Wales for their opening UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia later this month.

The centre half has been in terrific form for Luton this term, with manager Rob Edwards insisting recently that he had a great chance of playing for his country in the double headers, saying: “From my point of view, he’s definitely someone they should be looking at and maybe even playing.

"I can’t speak highly enough of him as a man and as a player he’s been top class.”

Town defender Tom Lockyer

Lockyer was part of the squad that went to the World Cup in Qatar recently, although didn’t actually feature, meaning his 14th and last cap came in a goalless draw against Finland back in September 2021.

He is part of what will be a new era for Welsh football, with Gareth Bale, Joe Allen, Chris Gunter and Jonny Williams all announcing their retirements recently.

Wales travel to Croatia on Saturday, March 25 and then entertain Latvia on Tuesday, March 28.