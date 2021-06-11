IN PICTURES: All the winners of the Luton Town Supporters' Trust Player of the Season award from the last 20 years

Find out who have been the Luton Town Supporters' Trust Players of the Season

Find out who has taken home the top prize since the 1999-2000 campaign

By Mike Simmonds
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:17 am

Keeper Simon Sluga picked up the Player of the Season award at the Luton Town Supporters' Trust presentation night recently after a fine campaign between the posts for the Hatters. He followed a host of Town players to have won the prize since the 1999-2000 season and to find out who all the previous winners were, check out the gallery below.

1. Gary Doherty: 1999-2000

Defender played 48 games for the Hatters during the season, scoring nine goals as Luton finished 13th in Division Two.

2. Matthew Taylor: 2000-01

Made a hefty 54 appearances for the Hatters, scoring just the once as Town ended up relegated out of Division Two.

3. Steve Howard: 2001–02

Bagged an impressive 24 goals in 43 games as Luton bounced back immediately, winning promotion from Division Three by finishing second.

4. Chris Coyne: 2002-03

Australian centre half played 44 times, scoring once for the Hatters as they consolidated in the Second Division again with a ninth place finish.

