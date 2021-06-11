IN PICTURES: All the winners of the Luton Town Supporters' Trust Player of the Season award from the last 20 years
Find out who has taken home the top prize since the 1999-2000 campaign
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:17 am
Keeper Simon Sluga picked up the Player of the Season award at the Luton Town Supporters' Trust presentation night recently after a fine campaign between the posts for the Hatters. He followed a host of Town players to have won the prize since the 1999-2000 season and to find out who all the previous winners were, check out the gallery below.
Page 1 of 6