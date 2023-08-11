IN PICTURES: Luton Town's 16 previous opening day matches in the top flight

2 . Aug 18, 1956: Luton Town 6 Sunderland 2

The Hatters made a stunning start to their second successive campaign in Division One as they hammered Sunderland at Kenilworth Road. Gordon Turner was the star of the show as he found the net four times, with John Groves and Mick Cullen on target, much to the delight of the 23,049 crowd. Photo: Hatters Heritage