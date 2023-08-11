IN PICTURES: Luton Town's 16 previous opening day matches in the top flight

With football starting before the introduction of Sky then despite what some might think, it isn’t the first time the Hatters have been in the top flight before.
The Luton News look at how Town’s other 16 opening day matches at this level have gone in a special gallery below.
1. Aug 20, 1955: Charlton Athletic 2 Luton Town 2
Town’s first ever season as a top flight club saw the Hatters travel to the Valley and leave with a point courtesy of their maiden Division One goal from Gordon Turner (pictured), with Peter MacEwan also on target. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Aug 18, 1956: Luton Town 6 Sunderland 2
The Hatters made a stunning start to their second successive campaign in Division One as they hammered Sunderland at Kenilworth Road. Gordon Turner was the star of the show as he found the net four times, with John Groves and Mick Cullen on target, much to the delight of the 23,049 crowd. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Aug 24, 1957: Luton Town 1 Bolton Wanderers 0
As he had done for the past two seasons, Gordon Turner was on target once more in Luton’s opening game of the campaign, scoring the only goal of the contest as Town edged out the Trotters on home soil. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Aug 23, 1958: Luton Town 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
In what was now a common theme, Gordon Turner proved to the be main man as he netted from the penalty spot as Luton started the 1958-59 campaign by registering a point against the Baggies, with 24,425 in attendance. Photo: Hatters Heritage