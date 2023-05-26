IN PICTURES: Luton Town's previous record at Wembley Stadium

Luton Town are back at Wembley for the ninth time in their history on Saturday as they face Coventry City in the Championship play-off final.
The Luton News takes a look back at the Hatters' previous record at the home of English football.
1. March 18,1959: FA Cup Final - Nottingham Forest 2 Luton Town 1
Luton's first trip to the home of English football came back in 1959 when they reached the FA Cup Final for the only time in their history. Up against Nottingham Forest with 100,000 in attendance, Town fell 2-0 behind in the first half, Roy Dwight and Billy Wilson scoring. However, Dwight, cousin of singer Elton John, was carried after breaking his leg in a tackle with Brendan McNally after 33 minutes. With no substitutes in those days, Luton came back to make it 2-1 in the second half, Dave Pacey scoring, but despite Allan Brown and Billy Bingham going close, the Hatters were beaten. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Mar 27, 1988: Simod Cup Final - Luton Town 1 Reading 4
Not a day that will live long in Luton's memories as with Town a First Division side, they lost the Simod Cup final to Second Division Reading. Striker Mick Harford put the Hatters ahead on 13 minutes, but Michael Gilkes and Stuart Beavon scored as the Royals led 2-1 by the break. After the interval, Mick Tait and Neil Smillie netted as the Berkshire side easily triumphed. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Apr 16, 1988: Mercantile Credit Football Festival: Luton Town 0 Manchester United 2
Luton Town took their place in the Mercantile Credit Football Festival, a friendly tournament held at Wembley Stadium to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Football League. Matches were just 40 minutes long, as the Hatters were knocked out in the first round, losing 2-0 to Manchester United. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
4. Apr 24, 1988: Littlewoods Cup Final - Luton Town 3 Arsenal 2
Quite possibly the best ever day in Luton Town’s history as they won the Littlewoods Cup in thrilling style. Ahead through Brian Stein on 13 minutes, it looked like Town were beaten when Martin Hayes (71) and Alan Smith (74) scored. The Gunners were then awarded a penalty that saw Andy Dibble make a terrific save from Nigel Winterburn, as Luton equalised through Danny Wilson and won it at the death through Stein’s now famous close range finish. Photo: Hatters Heritage