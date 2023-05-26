IN PICTURES: Luton Town's previous record at Wembley Stadium

1 . March 18,1959: FA Cup Final - Nottingham Forest 2 Luton Town 1

Luton's first trip to the home of English football came back in 1959 when they reached the FA Cup Final for the only time in their history. Up against Nottingham Forest with 100,000 in attendance, Town fell 2-0 behind in the first half, Roy Dwight and Billy Wilson scoring. However, Dwight, cousin of singer Elton John, was carried after breaking his leg in a tackle with Brendan McNally after 33 minutes. With no substitutes in those days, Luton came back to make it 2-1 in the second half, Dave Pacey scoring, but despite Allan Brown and Billy Bingham going close, the Hatters were beaten. Photo: Hatters Heritage