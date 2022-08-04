IN PICTURES: The career of Luton Town's summer signing ex-Arsenal, Bristol City, QPR and Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman

1. Starting out at Priestfield

Freeman began at Charlton Athletic’s academy, before moving to Gillingham at the age of 11. Made his first-team debut for the Gills in an FA Cup tie against Barnet on November 10, 2007, aged 15 years and 233 days, becoming the club's youngest first team player in their history, and the youngest player ever to appear in the FA Cup.

Photo: Justin Setterfield