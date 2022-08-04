IN PICTURES: The career of Luton Town's summer signing ex-Arsenal, Bristol City, QPR and Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman

The Luton News takes a detailed look at the career of the talented former Arsenal youngster in a special picture gallery below.
1. Starting out at Priestfield
Freeman began at Charlton Athletic’s academy, before moving to Gillingham at the age of 11. Made his first-team debut for the Gills in an FA Cup tie against Barnet on November 10, 2007, aged 15 years and 233 days, becoming the club's youngest first team player in their history, and the youngest player ever to appear in the FA Cup.
2. Record breaker again
A first league appearance followed on November 24, 2007, becoming Gillingham's youngest player in a league match, coming on as an 82nd-minute substitute for Dennis Oli in a 2-1 League One victory over Hartlepool United.
3. Big move to Arsenal
Freeman joined Premier League club Arsenal in January 2008 for a fee reported to be in the region of £200,000, signing a two-year deal to become part of the Gunners’ youth set-up after being described by Arsène Wenger as 'a very interesting prospect.'
4. Pro deal with the Gunners
Signed pro terms at the Emirates at the age of 17, featuring for the U18s and reserves, scoring twice in the Academy League Final, a 5-3 victory over Nottingham Forest.
