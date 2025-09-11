Injured midfielder left out as Luton Town name a 19-man EFL squad

Baptiste not included by the Hatters following ACL injury

Injured midfielder Shandon Baptiste hasn’t been included in the Hatters’ 19-man squad that was registered by Luton with the EFL for the first half of the League One campaign.

The 31-year-old had been in impressive form for Town since returning in pre-season, making four appearances and looking like he might have finally put the injury worries that have blighted his career behind him. However, it was then announced just prior to the 3-0 Burton Albion victory that the former Brentford and Oxford player had suffered a serious ACL injury which has all but ended his chances of playing again this term, with boss Matt Bloomfield saying: "I’m so desperately sorry for Shans and disappointed for Shans because he’s one of life’s good guys.

"He’s such a good person, such a kind hearted guy, works so hard, is very, very diligent in terms of his professionalism and my thoughts are with him right now as I know how much he cares. I feel really disappointed for him, so more than anything he has my thoughts right now. He worked tirelessly towards the end of last season to get back to fitness, and he has come through pre-season in great condition. We have seen so much of the quality he possesses in some of our early matches, so it is bitterly disappointing first and foremost for him and his family, but also his team-mates, staff and myself, that this has happened during training.

Shandon Baptiste hasn't been named in Luton's 19-man squad - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“Everyone is devastated for him because we know what a talent he is, and that he has faced this same situation before. The positive from that is that he knows the hard work required to get back, and he will go on that long journey with the full support of myself, the medical team and everyone at the club. We’re all with you Shandon and wish you a safe and successful recovery.”

Although Baptiste hasn't been selected, injured forward Elijah Adebayo has been named in the squad, despite himself being some way off returning for Luton due to his own ACL injury in April. Striker Jacob Brown, who is still recovering from a knee injury, is also in, along with midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who is just back in consideration for the first team now having played for Zimbabwe during the recent international break.

With Town being able to name 22 senior players, as goalkeepers are not included, then it does leave three free spaces, although one of those could well be for 23-year-old winger Ethon Archer who signed on deadline day form League Two Cheltenham but has returned to Whaddon Road until January. That means Bloomfield could still add up to two free agents in the coming weeks, or leave the spots available to bolster his squad when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Fellow deadline day signing Joe Gbode desn’t have t be registered as he is still an U21, joining the likes of Lamine Fanne, Gideon Kodua, Christ Makosso, Zack Nelson, Joe Johnson, Jake Richards, Reuell Walters and Josh Phillips who won’t take up a space in the senior squad.

Squad: Elijah Adebayo, Ali Al-Hamadi; Milli Alli, Mads Andersen, Cohen Bramall, Jacob Brown, Jordan Clark, Izzy Jones, Nigel Lonwijk, Teden Mengi, Shayden Morris, Kal Naismith, Marvelous Nakamba, Lasse Nordas, Hakeem Odoffin, George Saville, Liam Walsh, Nahki Wells, Jerry Yates.

U21s: Sam Anderson, Benedict Benagr, Henry Blackledge, Christian Chigozie, Liam Coyne, Lamine Fanne, Joe Gbode, Taylan Harris, Zach Ioannides, Alvin Isufi, Jordan Iwhiwhu, Joe Johnson, Claude Kayibanda, Gideon Kodua, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Jayden Luker, Oliver Lynch, Christ Makosso, Zack Nelson, Jamie Odegah, Vladimir Paternoster, Josh Phillips, Oliver Pipa, Jake Richards, Kai Source, Dylan Stitt, Lucas Thomas, Charlie Trustram, Reuell Walters, Tate Xavier-Jones.