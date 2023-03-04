Injury boost for Luton as top scorer Morris is shaking off shoulder injury

Town forward Carlton Morris is starting to feel much better after suffering a shoulder injury during last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Birmingham City, according to boss Rob Edwards.

A horrific tackle from Marc Roberts in the success at St Andrew’s, where Morris had got the only goal, saw the club record signing land heavily on his right shoulder, eventually forcing him off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was passed fit to start against Millwall on Tuesday night, although Edwards admitted afterwards the 13-goal frontman was playing through the pain barrier.

Town top scorer Carlton Morris

It had seemed that Edwards might have to manage Town’s top scorer ahead of this weekend’s clash against Swansea, although when asked about the former Barnsley attacker on Thursday, he said: “Carlton feels better again, he’ll be better from the game in midweek so that’s a real positive for us.

“I’m not sure any player is 100 per cent at this stage of the season, it takes its toll, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don’t think any of our players will be 100 per cent, I don’t think any Swansea players will be either, so that’s everyone across the board.”

Edwards knows that the backroom and medical staff will certainly be earning their money in the coming weeks as Town have 13 games of the season left in which they are targeting a place in the Championship play-off places.

He continued: “I’ve spoken really highly of the team of staff that we've got here in the past.

"What I've got to do, on the coaching side, we've got to all work together, so we are one team because they recognise that football comes first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We've got to make sure that we control and get the players’ load right and and we've got to listen to them because they know what they're talking about.

"So, it's a really a real big team effort. You listen to the players and how they're feeling.”

It’s not just Luton who will be suffering at this point of the campaign either, as Edwards said: “All the clubs now, at this stage of the season, are in the same kind of position.

"Speaking to Gary Rowett after the game the other day, he was saying how many of the lads are touch and go and feeling things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They’re having to go again, I know it's asking a lot of the lads, but football is tough.

"You've got to go through some pain at times and be out there.”

Despite Morris’s issues in the game on Tuesday night and the fact Gabe Osho had to go off in the second period, leaving Luton struggling for defensive options, Edwards wasn't disappointed with the overall outcome against a fellow top six rival.

He added: “I said this after the game, there’s still a lot of points to play for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's still 12 games to go, so it wouldn't be the end of the world if we'd lost the game but not no-one wants to lose any game of football at all.

"We've still got to play a lot of the teams that are around us and Millwall are around us.

"So you want to make sure they're not taking the points off you and going further ahead.