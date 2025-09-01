Ipswich striker linked with a big money switch to Luton Town

Iraq international could be on his way to Kenilworth Road

Sky Sports are reporting that Luton Town have agreed a loan deal to sign Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi on transfer deadline day.

The 23-year-old moved to Portman Road in January 2024 from AFC Wimbledon, for a fee of around £1m, having had a prolific spell with the Dons where he scored 27 goals in just 48 outings. With the Tractor Boys winning promotion to the Premier League though, the Iraq international didn’t play as much last term, with 11 top tier outings, as despite finding the net against his former side in the Carabao Cup, finished the campaign on loan at Stoke City, on target twice in 15 matches for the Potters.

This term, Al-Hamadi, who has three goals in 14 games for his country, has found himself down the pecking order once more for Kieran McKenna’s side. featuring once in the Championship, that as a late substitute during the 1-1 draw at Birmingham City on the opening night. He did then get the 120 minutes in the 1-1 Carabao Cup first round draw with Bromley, only to miss the decisive penalty as his side went out 5-4 on spotkicks.

The former Bromley forward was linked with a move to Luton in the summer, as he has strong links with Town manager Matt Bloomfield, declaring the Luton boss, then a midfielder with Wycombe Wanderers, was a huge reason behind his decision to move to the Chairboys after being released by Swansea City in November 2021.

Although those rumours then cooled, with Town having until 7pm this evening to boost their squad, Sky Sports News' journalist Dharmesh Sheth has revealed: "Ipswich have an agreement in principle to send Ali Al-Hamadi on loan to Luton in a deal which includes an obligation to buy. The total package is worth £3m. The 23-year-old forward is travelling to Luton for a medical.”

Having been asked about the possibility of signing his former team-mate in July, Bloomfield had said: “As always I will never talk about someone else’s players as it’s just not right. We’re still looking to add to the group and if the right opportunities arise at the right price then we’ll look to do so. I’ve disagreed before when other clubs have spoken about our players and I’d never do it out of respect to other clubs, but we’re still looking to do some more business.”