Italian top flight side Lecce reportedly entering the race to sign Luton starlet

Serie A club Lecce are reported to have entered the race to sign Luton Town youngster Ed McJannet.

The 19-year-old was rumoured to be interesting fellow Italian top flight club Sassulo, but now Lecce, who sit one place above them in their table, appear to have thrown their hats into the ring.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international has yet to make his first-team debut for Luton, and has only just come back from an injury that had kept him out for the first half of the season.

Ed McJannet, right, has been linked with a move away from Luton