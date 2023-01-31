Italian top flight side Lecce reportedly entering the race to sign Luton starlet
McJannet interesting two Serie A sides
Serie A club Lecce are reported to have entered the race to sign Luton Town youngster Ed McJannet.
The 19-year-old was rumoured to be interesting fellow Italian top flight club Sassulo, but now Lecce, who sit one place above them in their table, appear to have thrown their hats into the ring.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Republic of Ireland U19 international has yet to make his first-team debut for Luton, and has only just come back from an injury that had kept him out for the first half of the season.
McJannet has played for Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 levels, captaining the latter against Hungary in September 2022, but is yet to make his first team debut for the Hatters, despite being on the bench twice last season.