Italian top flight side Lecce reportedly entering the race to sign Luton starlet

By Mike Simmonds
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Serie A club Lecce are reported to have entered the race to sign Luton Town youngster Ed McJannet.

The 19-year-old was rumoured to be interesting fellow Italian top flight club Sassulo, but now Lecce, who sit one place above them in their table, appear to have thrown their hats into the ring.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international has yet to make his first-team debut for Luton, and has only just come back from an injury that had kept him out for the first half of the season.

Ed McJannet, right, has been linked with a move away from Luton
McJannet has played for Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 levels, captaining the latter against Hungary in September 2022, but is yet to make his first team debut for the Hatters, despite being on the bench twice last season.

