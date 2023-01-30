Serie A side Sassuolo linked with a move for Luton youngster
Teenager yet to make his first team bow for Town
Luton Town youngster Ed McJannet is reportedly on the radar of Serie A side Sassuolo ahead of the transfer window closing tomorrow.
The 19-year-old came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, but although featuring for Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 levels, is yet to make his first team debut for the Hatters, despite being on the bench in the FA Cup clash against Cambridge last term.
Injury has blighted his start to the season, but he was back for Luton’s Development squad recently, scoring in a 3-2 defeat to Lincoln City earlier this month.
Speaking about his return, U21s lead coach Adrian Forbes had said: “He’s been out for a very long time with the injury, so credit to him.
“He’s been working with the physio department to get as strong as he can prior to operation and then after operation.
“From his point of view, it’s great for him to get on the scoresheet and it’s something for us to build on.
"He will only get better and only get stronger in the next few weeks now he’s back to full fitness.”
However, Football Insider has declared that Sassuolo, who are currently 16th in the top flight of Italian football, are looking at the Town teenager, to continue the growing trend of Italian clubs signing top young Irish talent, after recently signing John Ryan from University College Dublin AFC.