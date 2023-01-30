Ed McJannet in action for the Republic of Ireland U19s

Luton Town youngster Ed McJannet is reportedly on the radar of Serie A side Sassuolo ahead of the transfer window closing tomorrow.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, but although featuring for Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 levels, is yet to make his first team debut for the Hatters, despite being on the bench in the FA Cup clash against Cambridge last term.

Injury has blighted his start to the season, but he was back for Luton’s Development squad recently, scoring in a 3-2 defeat to Lincoln City earlier this month.

Speaking about his return, U21s lead coach Adrian Forbes had said: “He’s been out for a very long time with the injury, so credit to him.

“He’s been working with the physio department to get as strong as he can prior to operation and then after operation.

“From his point of view, it’s great for him to get on the scoresheet and it’s something for us to build on.

"He will only get better and only get stronger in the next few weeks now he’s back to full fitness.”