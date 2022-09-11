Jones fully expects Muskwe to be a hit at Luton despite Hatters fans not seeing the best of former Leicester City attacker yet

Town forward Admiral Muskwe in action against Newport this season

Although Luton boss Nathan Jones is well aware Town fans haven’t seen the best of attacker Admiral Muskwe yet, he fully expects the Zimbabwean international to make a success of his career with the Hatters.

The 24-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Premier League Leicester City in the summer of 2021, before being restricted to just seven starts in the Championship last season, playing 23 times in all competition, scoring in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Muskwe made one more Championship start this term at Swansea, before heading on loan to League One Fleetwood Town on transfer deadline day, with Jones hoping he would be given a more central role in the Cod Army’s attacking ranks.

He was and responded with a debut goal during the 1-1 draw with Wycombe last weekend, his first league goal since April 2021, when coincidentally with the Chairboys, producing an unerring finish from close range, display the kind of predatory instincts that Jones wants to see for Luton.

The Town chief has intimated he could recall some of his on-loan players in Muskwe, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Elliot Thorpe and Dion Pereira during January, and when discussing Muskwe’s future, the Town chief said: “Admiral’s a real good player, a real talented boy, it’s just that we haven’t seen the best of him yet, for some reason.

“We felt it was best to go out just to freshen him up, freshen his mind, so he can come back here.