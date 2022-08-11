Jones hopeful that Onyedinma is soon over his 'unfortunate year' for Luton

Fred Onyedinma during Town's opening pre-season game against Hitchin

Luton boss Nathan Jones is hopeful that midfielder Fred Onyedinma will soon be over the ‘unfortunate year’ he has endured since moving to Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old, who is now in his second campaign with the Hatters after joining from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer of 2021, struggled with injury during his first 12 months in Bedfordshire.

Although he played 29 times, only 14 of them were from the opening whistle, managing just four consecutive starts on one occasion, that coming in the latter stages of the campaign before he picked up another problem which meant he missed the play-offs.

Onyedinma did then feature in the first friendly against Hitchin last month, going on to play against both NK Bravo and Gillingham, but hasn’t been in action since.

The winger had spoken of his intent to show just what is capable of this term, and when asked when that might be, Jones said: “He’s closer, he’s one of those who had a bit left over from last year.

"He contributed a bit in pre-season, but he didn’t feel quite right, so we just had to take him back, strip him back basically and build him up, and he’s a lot closer now.

“He had an injury, came back quickly from a groin, just a tight groin and then pulled his hamstring, so it was a real tough one for us as he was just gathering a bit of momentum as well.