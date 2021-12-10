Jones hopes experienced striker Jerome can still have an impact with Luton

Town striker Cameron Jerome

Town boss Nathan Jones hopes that striker Cameron Jerome can still have a big impact at Kenilworth Road this season.

The 35-year-old joined on a free transfer in the summer after leaving MK Dons and scored on his first appearance in the Carabao Cup exit to Stevenage, before then looking a real force when coming off the bench in the 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Jerome started the following 1-0 win at Barnsley, impressing again upfront, but since then, has been restricted to just a further three starts, the last coming in the 2-0 defeat at Preston, and has seen his game time limited as well, appearing to drop behind Danny Hylton in the pecking order when Jones has made his substitutions.

The former Birmingham and Norwich frontman missed the trip to Blackpool on Saturday with a stiff back, but when asked if he still thinks the experienced forward, with over 150 goals from in excess of 600 games under his belt, can can play a role this term, Jones said: “I hope so, that is one down to me but also down to Cameron as well.

"Him and Henri (Lansbury) are probably our most illustrious players, in terms of the career they’ve had, so it’s probably difficult for Cameron to play a supplementary role at the minute, because he hasn’t been used to doing that.

“So, it’s up to me to use him and for him to be ready to be used.

"Cameron’s a really good professional and a big character around the place.