Luton chief admits having conversations with Newcastle about midfielder Elliot Anderson but denies a loan deal is imminent

Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has once again confirmed a serious interest in Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson, although admits a deal to bring in the midfielder during the January transfer window isn’t close to being thrashed out just yet.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Luton for well over a year now, with Jones revealing in the past he was a fan of the player who has one Premier League outing under his belt for the Magpies.

The Athletic's Newcastle United correspondent Chris Waugh reported earlier in the week that manager Eddie Howe would be keen on sending the Scotland U21 international out on loan once they had acquired Burnley striker Chris Wood.

That deal went through today, and when asked if that meant a move for the teenager, who has scored five times in six matches for the Magpies U23s this season, while also making the bench for the top flight games with Manchester United and Manchester City, was on the cards, Jones said: “We like Elliot and it’s wrong of me to speak on a player from another club, but we’ve been having conversations about Elliot for probably about a year, because we like him as a player.

"We think he’s a good footballer and is it right to bring him in here? That’s yet to be decided.

"But we’ve watched him, monitored him and like probably 50 other players, but probably 10 of the players who we really, really like, he’s one of those.

"So it’s not to say we want to sign him but he’s one that we’ve been in contact with Newcastle, with Steve Bruce about in the past, so there’s truth in it as we do like him.

"Are we imminent, are we close to doing a deal? Absolutely not, because it’s not actually been cleared if he’s allowed to go on loan.

"But rather than just be cliched and say nothing, we like him, we think he’s a good player, so do Newcastle.