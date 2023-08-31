Kaminski believes signing former Magpies and Canaries keeper will help him reach his best for Luton

​Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski believes the addition of experienced stopper Tim Krul, a player he used to look up to earlier in his career, can only help push him on to reach his best form at Kenilworth Road this term.

​The 30-year-old Belgian was signed by boss Rob Edwards in the summer, as the Hatters shelled out an undisclosed fee to Blackburn Rovers for his services to start the revamp of their goalkeeping department.

He began the opening day 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, before Krul, who has played 222 games in the top flight for Newcastle United and Norwich City, was brought in to battle for the number one spot.

Thomas Kaminski comes off his line to clear the danger at Chelsea - pic: Liam Smith

Kaminski kept his place for the trip to Chelsea on Friday night, as although he was beaten a further three times, gave an excellent display for the visitors.

Asked about how much Krul's arrival will do in terms of competition for places, he said: “If I’m really honest, I used to watch him when I was younger.

"Tim is a big name and has lots of experience, I’m sure he will help us and even more, it will help me a lot.

“I am enjoying it, it’s a good group, the lads are all together and I think that’s also massive to achieve something this season.”

Before the game, Town manager Edwards had revealed the former Gent and Anderlecht stopper was in possession of the number one jersey for now, although that came with the caveat that Krul had not just been signed to sit on the bench either.

Kaminski was to repay that faith with some terrific stops at Stamford Bridge including a brilliant reflex save from Raheem Sterling, also denying Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher in the second period.

On what it felt like to know he would be number one to begin with, Kaminski continued: “It gives me a lot of confidence and I’m trying to repay them on the pitch and that’s how it should be

“I saw it coming a bit late (Sterling’s shot), but I got my hands on it and caught it.

“I’m pleased but you like to keep clean sheets and you like to make more saves.

"There’s always some aspects where you can improve, but for me, I get on well with the defence, I can connect well with the defence and that’s really important.

"I had to make some saves, but I tried to help the team with my performances and I’m looking forward to the next home games.”

The first one one of those two games came against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, with Kaminski rested, ahead of a maiden Premier League contest in Bedfordshire when West Ham United visit on Friday evening.

With Kaminski's opening two matches having come away from home, he can’t wait to run out at a revamped Kenilworth Road, a place he feels is vital to Town’s survival hopes, adding: “Our stadium, our ground, will impact a lot of games I think, and that will be massive for us.

“We hope we can pay the fans back with a good performance and good results, and I think our ground will be very, very important for us.