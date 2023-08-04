Kaminski pens heartfelt message to Blackburn supporters as Rovers fans are gutted to see keeper leave

New Luton signing Thomas Kaminski has penned a heartfelt message to Blackburn Rovers supporters after leaving Ewood Park for the Hatters yesterday.

The 30-year-old Belgian international had moved to Lancashire from KAA Gent back in August 2020, catching the eye immediately in his new surroundings, going on to be named Player of the Year during his debut season as Rovers ended up 15th in the table.

He went on to play a big part as Blackburn finished eighth and seventh in the Championship during the following two years, with regular call-ups to the Belgium national squad in that time, also part of the set-up at the 2020 European Championships.

Luton Town have signed Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers - pic: David Horn - PRiME Media Images Limited / Luton Town FC

However, the chance to play in the Premier League with Town was too hard to turn down, as he moved to Luton for an undisclosed fee yesterday, ending a Rovers career that saw him make 118 appearances, keeping 33 clean sheets.

Writing on the club’s official website once his departure was made public, Kaminski said: “I want to say a massive thank you to the club for giving me the opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream of mine to play in English football and it was an absolute pleasure to do it with such a big club with a big history as Blackburn Rovers.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to the fans for all the love and support they have shown me over the last three years and to all the backroom staff at Brockhall and Ewood who have helped me feel so at home at the club since the day I arrived.

“I must also give a special mention to Ben Benson (goalkeeping coach) for everything he has done for me both personally and professionally. I will be forever grateful.

“I have mixed emotions about leaving, because I genuinely love the club and the people in it, but the chance to play and test myself in the Premier League is just too good an opportunity to turn down.

“I have really enjoyed my time in Blackburn, it has been a special time in my career, and I wish the club the best of luck for the future.”

It was clear that the Blackburn supporters certainly held the stopper in high regard too as writing on social medial, @ChrisBRFC91 said: “Gutted to see him go but he deserves his chance at the top level, been outstanding for us wish him nothing but the best.

@Leap_year_man: “Totally gutted with this, it’s brutal and massively underpriced IMO.

"I wish TK all the best he is a high quality keeper and has been fantastic for us will be a big void to fil.”

@C_Leafhill: “And straight into my fpl draft, good luck Kaminski, you were class.”

@powellc88: “Thanks for everything TK - go dominate the PL like you did for us.”

@GiallorossiBlue: “He was an absolute class act for us. He will be missed.

"Luton has a gem on their hands.

"I'll be rooting for them as long as Kaminski is their number 1. Good luck.”

@adman1703: “You're gonna have a busy season, good luck though, well deserved.”

@Stevie_B123: “Sad to see him go - best keeper we’ve had since Big Brad.

"But I understand why we’ve done this, and he deserves a chance in the PL.

"Best of luck Thomas!”

@Ewood_Elaine06: “Not what Rovers supporters wanted to hear at the start of the season; however, am delighted for Thomas and sincerely wish him well in the top flight!”

@ThrowingAPaddy: “Good luck TK! You’ve been great for the club, sad to see you go!

"Sincerely hope you smash it in the Prem - a deserved move for you.”

@MatNuttall: “Gutted! Good luck @kaminski26 all the very best for the future.”

@neilmanning100: “Devastated by this. Superb goalie who kept us in many games when we probably didn't deserve to be.

"All the best TK.”

@BrumGPA: “Been a pleasure watching you at Ewood and you deserved your chance in the Premiership.