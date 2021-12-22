Kick-off time brought forward for Luton's trip to Swansea

Nathan Jones celebrates Town's 1-0 win over Swansea back in July 2020

Luton Town' s trip to Swansea City on Wednesday, December 29 has been brought forward to a 7pm kick-off.

The match is being played without any supporters present, following the Welsh Government's decision to move all sporting events in the country behind closed doors from Boxing Day.

The Hatters have confirmed there will be a live video stream available on iFollow Hatters, with match passes available at £10 in the build-up to the game.

Meanwhile, Luton have also announced that Mark Crowther, who is cycling to every away game this season to raise funds for charity, will be present at the Liberty Stadium, forming part of the club's media team, co-commentating on the match.