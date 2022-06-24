Kioso looking to use Luton play-off experience to his advantage during Millers time

Luton defender Peter Kioso has joined Rotherham

Ex-Hatter Peter Kioso believes his experience of being in and around the Town squad as they reached the Championship play-offs last season will stand him in good stead for his time with Rotherham United, whom he joined on a three year deal yesterday.

The 22-year-old had been recalled by boss Nathan Jones in January from what was a successful loan spell at his former club MK Dons to add cover for the Hatters with James Bree suffering a slight injury.

Although beginning the next two league games, Kioso only made a further six starts in the second half of the season, with a further seven outings off the bench as Luton finished inside the top six.

Despite being named as a substitute for both semi-final clashes against Huddersfield Town, Kioso didn’t make it on the field as the Hatters were edged out 2-1 on aggregate.

Town then opted to take up the option on his contract once the campaign had concluded, but then agreed to sell him to the Millers for an undisclosed fee, United finishing second in League One to win promotion back to the second tier last season.

Speaking to the Rotherham official website about his move, the former Dunstable and Hartlepool full back said: “It will definitely help me a lot being in that Luton squad battling for the play-offs and getting in the play-offs.

“It just gives me that different type of experience which coming here, I know loads of boys in the changing room have loads more experience than me, but I feel like me having that recently, I'm not saying I'm used to it, but it's something it’s quite recent which will help in the changing room and hopefully I can help the boys as much as I can.”

Asked what it was about the Millers which attracted him to the AESSEAL Stadium, Kioso continued: “It was just watching the club and playing against the club as well, seeing that together mentality the club has which for me is the most important.

“Obviously coming from a team like Luton which had the exact same mentality, it was always in my mind the next club I want go, I wanted them to have that same mentality.

“I’ve seen that by the way the gaffer (Paul Warne) was speaking about the boys and what I've seen when playing against them and even watching them so that was the most important thing.

“The gaffer gave me a call when I was on holiday and said how interested they were, after speaking to the gaffer I was sold straight away.

“He implemented how important the together mentality was in the club and how hard the team works, how together the team is and how he wanted to do something special this year.