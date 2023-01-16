Lansbury and Onyedinma starting to step up recovery efforts for Luton but skipper Bradley remains sidelined

Town midfielder Henri Lansbury celebrates scoring against Hull this season

Town duo Henri Lansbury and Fred Onyedinma are starting to step up their recovery efforts as they bid to get back into first team contention for the Hatters.

Former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder Lansbury has been out since October 29, picking up a groin injury in the 1-1 draw against Sunderland that boss Rob Edwards later revealed was a serious one.

He had to undergo surgery, but is now starting to take a greater involvement in light training once more, as the manager said: “He’s back out on the grass today.

"It just takes a bit of a while, the nature of his injury, he’s progressing, but every now and again you can progress a little bit and then there’s a little bit of, you might have to take it easy for a couple of days and then go again.

"He’s probably had a week like that where he’s getting there and it’s just not quite ready to progress to the next stage.”

Meanwhile, on Onyedinma, who has featured just eight times this term for Luton, his last action in the 1-0 win at Norwich City on October 18, Edwards continued: “Fred is another one who is doing well.

"He trained with us today, so we’re hoping to have him back fairly soon.”

There wasn’t such good news for club captain Sonny Bradley though, as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury suffered in the goalless draw with Reading on November 1.

Edwards added: “Sonny is (still out), we’ve not seen him out on the grass for a bit.