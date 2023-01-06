Lansbury back in light training following thigh injury but no timescale on Onyedinma return for Luton

Town midfielder Henri Lansbury is out with a thigh injury

Town midfielder Henri Lansbury has returned to light training for the Hatters as he steps up his recovery from a serious thigh injury.

The 32-year-old pulled up during the 1-1 draw against Sunderland on October 29 and immediately substituted, as boss Rob Edwards, who took over from Nathan Jones in November, later revealed he had torn his quad muscle.

Advertisement

However, the former Arsenal and Aston Villa player, who was a team-mate of Edwards during a loan spell with Norwich City, is now beginning to feature at the Brache once more, as Edwards said: “Henri’s been progressing very, very well.

"He’s been able to do bits and bobs with us in training, with the team, so he’s getting closer which is good news.

"He’s looking good.”

Lansbury is one of four Town players currently absent, with Sonny Bradley (knee), Fred Onyedinma (groin) and Jordan Clark (calf) all missing the New Year’s Day trip to Huddersfield.

Advertisement

Giving an update on the trio, Edwards added: “Sonny’s still progressing.

"He’s taking a little more time and is a little more longer term.

Advertisement

“Fred’s getting on OK.

"I don’t want to put a timescale on that at the moment.

Advertisement

"I’m hoping that within the next couple of weeks we’ll be able to see him in action.

“Jordan had a very slight strain in his calf so he wasn’t fit to be involved and that was why he came out.

Advertisement