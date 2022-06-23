Luton, QPR and Coventry suffer heartbreak as target choses Tynecastle.

Nathan Jones’ side suffered heartbreak at the end of last season as their 2021/22 campaign ended in a devestating loss to Huddersfield during the Play Off semi finals.

However, as they prepare for another season in which they will be sure to fight back for another play off spot, Luton have taken great steps to bolster their squad.

Their most recent conquest sees Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey join on loan for an undisclosed fee. Macey’s stint at Kenilworth Road will be the second time he has joined the side after playing 13 games for Luton on loan from Arsenal in 2017.

The 6ft 7ins goalkeeper spoke to the Luton website saying: “When i heard there was some interest I was desperate to come back.

“I’m coming back with over 100 games under my belt, big experiences in big games and stmospheres in Scotland, and I feel like I’ve grown as a person and a player from that.”

As Luton prepare for the 2022/23 season, here is the transfer news from Kenilworth Road and their Championship rivals...

1. Watford star to head back to Premier League The recently relegated Watford are set to lose Daniel Bachmann to Manchester United after the Austrian is looking for a way back to the top flight. United are reportedly ‘in talks’ with the 27-year-old hoping to bring him in as a back up option for around £4m (Old Trafford faithful) Photo Sales

2. Swansea was desired destination says new signing Harry Darling recently left MK Dons for Swansea City and the Sporting Director for his former club has said: “Swansea was the destination that Harry wanted and eventually they met our valuation for the player.” Darling’s arrival to Swansea came as little to surprise to many after the Swans secured Russell Martin last summer (Planet Swans) Photo Sales

3. West Brom suffer set-back West Bromwich Albion had been hoping to secure Hamza Choudhury after the 24-year-old made six Premier League appearances for Leicester last season. However, the Foxes have now issued a new wage demand creating difficulties for the Baggies. Choudhury has reportedly ‘long-been admired’ by West Brom boss Steve Bruce ( Football Transfer Tavern) Photo Sales

4. Coventry Boss sends striker clear message Tyler Walker will return to Coventry after an unsuccessful loan spell at Portsmouth. Walker scored just 11 times for the Sky Blues since 2020 and was unable to recover his scoring abilities down south but his boss Mark Robins will allow him to ‘clear the slate’ ahead of the 2022/23 campaign (Hampshire Live) Photo Sales