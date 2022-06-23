Luton, QPR and Coventry suffer heartbreak as target choses Tynecastle.
Nathan Jones’ side suffered heartbreak at the end of last season as their 2021/22 campaign ended in a devestating loss to Huddersfield during the Play Off semi finals.
Their most recent conquest sees Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey join on loan for an undisclosed fee. Macey’s stint at Kenilworth Road will be the second time he has joined the side after playing 13 games for Luton on loan from Arsenal in 2017.
The 6ft 7ins goalkeeper spoke to the Luton website saying: “When i heard there was some interest I was desperate to come back.
“I’m coming back with over 100 games under my belt, big experiences in big games and stmospheres in Scotland, and I feel like I’ve grown as a person and a player from that.”
As Luton prepare for the 2022/23 season, here is the transfer news from Kenilworth Road and their Championship rivals...
1. Watford star to head back to Premier League
The recently relegated Watford are set to lose Daniel Bachmann to Manchester United after the Austrian is looking for a way back to the top flight. United are reportedly ‘in talks’ with the 27-year-old hoping to bring him in as a back up option for around £4m (Old Trafford faithful)
2. Swansea was desired destination says new signing
Harry Darling recently left MK Dons for Swansea City and the Sporting Director for his former club has said: “Swansea was the destination that Harry wanted and eventually they met our valuation for the player.” Darling’s arrival to Swansea came as little to surprise to many after the Swans secured Russell Martin last summer (Planet Swans)
3. West Brom suffer set-back
West Bromwich Albion had been hoping to secure Hamza Choudhury after the 24-year-old made six Premier League appearances for Leicester last season. However, the Foxes have now issued a new wage demand creating difficulties for the Baggies. Choudhury has reportedly ‘long-been admired’ by West Brom boss Steve Bruce ( Football Transfer Tavern)
4. Coventry Boss sends striker clear message
Tyler Walker will return to Coventry after an unsuccessful loan spell at Portsmouth. Walker scored just 11 times for the Sky Blues since 2020 and was unable to recover his scoring abilities down south but his boss Mark Robins will allow him to ‘clear the slate’ ahead of the 2022/23 campaign (Hampshire Live)