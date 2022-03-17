Latics boss gutted to lose 'fantastic' on-loan Hatters midfielder Rea to injury

Glen Rea slides in during his debut for Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup defeat to Stoke

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has spoken of his disappointment at losing 'fantastic' on-loan Luton midfielder Glen Rea who has returned to Kenilworth Road for surgery on a serious knee.

The 27-year-old had made just four appearances for the League One promotion-chasing Latics after his deadline day move to the DW Stadium, having to come off after just 15 minutes of the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month.

It was revealed this afternoon that Rea will now undergo an operation back with the Hatters as speaking to the Wigan official website, Richardson said: "Glen has been absolutely fantastic to work with.

"He’s a great person and great professional.

"The major disappointment is that the injury came at the time when he was just starting to get a little run going in the side.

“He sent everybody at the club a nice, rounded message to wish us well for the rest of the season, which goes to show what a good character and person he is.