LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to beat Everton at Kenilworth Road in 1989

Luton take on Everton at Kenilworth Road this evening attempting to secure a first home victory over the Toffees for over 30 years.
That day, back on January 21, 1989, the Hatters triumphed 1-0 thanks to a fantastic finish from Roy Wegerle, who blasted home a marvellous finish after collecting David Preece’s pass over the visiting defence. To find out just who lined up for Town that day, see below.
1. GK: Les Sealey
Played the opening 32 games of the season for the Hatters, as he kept nine clean sheets, this one against Everton his penultimate one in a Town shirt, his final one coming in the 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough. Did well to come out quickly and deny Tony Cottee at Kenilworth Road, while also made an important intervention to claim Pat Nevin’s cross before it reached a Toffees team-mate as well. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. DF: Tim Breacker
Had returned to the side following an injury that restricted him to just five outings beforehand, as after making his third start of the campaign against Everton, the full back kept his place in the Town XI from then on, beginning the club's final 14 Division One matches. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. DF: Ashley Grimes
A mixed campaign for the Republic of Ireland international as he only made 12 appearances in total for the Hatters in the top flight, never able to start more than three games in a row. Left Kenilworth Road in the summer to head to Spanish La Liga team Osasuna. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. DF: Steve Foster
Centre half was a threat in the final third for Luton as he put a header narrowly wide from a David Preece corner. Helped Town remain solid at the back though as they kept a Toffees forward-line containing Tony Cottee and Kevin Sheedy quiet with another clean sheet. One of his 36 appearances during the season, as he scored three goals including the winner over Middlesbrough. Photo: Hatters Heritage