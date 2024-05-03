LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to beat Everton at Kenilworth Road in 1989

1 . GK: Les Sealey

Played the opening 32 games of the season for the Hatters, as he kept nine clean sheets, this one against Everton his penultimate one in a Town shirt, his final one coming in the 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough. Did well to come out quickly and deny Tony Cottee at Kenilworth Road, while also made an important intervention to claim Pat Nevin’s cross before it reached a Toffees team-mate as well. Photo: Hatters Heritage