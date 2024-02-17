LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to beat Manchester United at Kenilworth Road in 1987

4 . DF: Stacey North

Having only played twice during the season, the Luton-born defender had put himself on the transfer list before returning to the side for the clash with Manchester United. Had an impressive game up against Northern Ireland international Norman Whiteside, while saw his long throw met by Ricky Hilly and tipped on to the bar. Stayed in the side afterwards, going on to start the final 12 games of the campaign to help the Hatters finish in seventh place. Photo: Hatters Heritage