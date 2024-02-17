LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to beat Manchester United at Kenilworth Road in 1987

Luton host Manchester United this weekend looking for a first league victory over the Red Devils at Kenilworth Road in over 35 years.
Back on March 14, 1987, the Hatters saw off Alex Ferguson’s side 2-1 in their Division One contest, striker Mick Harford putting the hosts 1-0 up and Brian Stein adding the second in front of 12,509 supporters. Bryan Robson pulled one back late on, but to see who lined up for Town that day, check out the gallery below.
1. GK: Les Sealey
Keeper missed just one game that season, as he managed to keep 16 clean sheets in total. Was annoyed to concede with just three minutes remaining against the Red Devils too, feeling he had been fouled by Bryan Robson before the midfielder found the net. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. DF: Tim Breacker
Forced into a terrific saving tackle early on, the full back helped keep the United attackers out late on, while also threatening at the other end, having a fierce drive well saved by Gary Bailey. Went on to play 29 times in the league for Luton that season, scoring once in the 2-2 draw at Newcastle United. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. DF: Rob Johnson
An important member of the Luton side that season as he played 34 times for the Hatters and did a good job ensuring the United forwards didn't manage to score more than a consolation effort at Kenilworth Road. Almost had a hand in a Town goal as well, his cross headed over by Ricky Hill. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. DF: Stacey North
Having only played twice during the season, the Luton-born defender had put himself on the transfer list before returning to the side for the clash with Manchester United. Had an impressive game up against Northern Ireland international Norman Whiteside, while saw his long throw met by Ricky Hilly and tipped on to the bar. Stayed in the side afterwards, going on to start the final 12 games of the campaign to help the Hatters finish in seventh place. Photo: Hatters Heritage