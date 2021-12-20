LOAN WATCH: Lee starts as Charlton lose Jackson's first match in permanent charge

Town attacker Elliot Lee in action for Charlton

Town attacker Elliot Lee started as Charlton Athletic were beaten 1-0 at Plymouth Argyle League One on Saturday, in what was Johnnie Jackson’s first game as permanent manager

The former Addicks midfielder was appointed on Friday after an excellent spell as caretaker following the departure of Nigel Adkins recently.

The visitors started well, Lee’s free kicks causing problems, one seeing ex-Luton loanee Jayden Stockley denied by keeper Michael Cooper, who also saved from Jonathan Leko.

Moments before the interval, Charlton fell behind when Kieran Agard found the net from 18 yards to give the Pilgrims the lead.

After the break, Stockey rifled over the top, but the hosts finished strongly, Agard poking wide, another ex-Hatter loanee Ryan Inniss just unable to reach Charlie Kirk’s cross.

For Lee, he has now made 15 appearances for the club since joining in August with 13 starts in the league, with two goals, his last goal coming on October 30 against Doncaster.

The ex-West Ham youngster has also played two cup games, on target once against Crawley in the Checkatrade Trophy, making it 17 games overall with three goals, as new boss Jackson has spoken previously about making his stay at the Valley a permanent one.

Defender Peter Kioso wasn't in action as MK Dons had their trip to Burton Albion in League One postponed due to an outbreak of Covid.

Since arriving at the Stadium MK back in August, Kioso, now on his third loan spell since signing for Luton in January 2020, with previous stints at Bolton and Northampton, has been a first team regular.

The full back has played 13 times in all competitions with 11 starts, while also adding four goals as well.

Corey Panter was an unused substitute as Dundee suffered their fourth Scottish Premier League defeat in a row, beaten 1-0 at home by Hearts on Saturday, Jamie Walker scoring the only goal of the game with 15 minutes to go.

The 21-year-old has still yet to make his league debut for the Dark Blues since arriving at the start of the campaign, with two goals in his two outings, a League Cup and League Challenge Cup tie back in August.

James McPake's side are now 10th in the table and just two points above bottom side St Johnstone and one above Ross County.

Midfielder Sam Beckwith wasn't in action as Maidenhead didn't have a game at the weekend.

The youngster has made seven starts in the National League for the Magpies since he joined back in August, with 11 appearances in total, including playing in the FA Cup.

Midfielder Jake Peck was an unused substitute as Concord Rangers lost 2-1 at Ebbsfleet United in their National League South clash on Saturday.

Peck arrived at the start of the season and has played 14 times for the Beach Boys since moving, with one goal to his name.

Town youngster Matt Moloney was on the bench as Hitchin's Southern League Premier Division game at home to Tamworth was abandoned on Saturday due to a head injury to visiting player Bilal Yafal.