LOAN WATCH: Mendes Gomes scores sublime solo goal as Fleetwood win 2-0 at Derby County

Hatters attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes scored a wonderful individual goal as Fleetwood Town triumphed 2-0 at League One play-off chasers Derby County on Saturday.

The visitors went ahead on 11 minutes when former Luton striker Jayden Stockley’s magnificent volley hit the bar and rebounded in off Rams keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mendes Gomes doubled his side’s lead on the half hour, setting off from just inside the home side’s half, side-stepping one and then finding the net for his ninth of an impressive season.

Ex-Town forward Jack Marriott went close to a third, but the Cod Army claimed all three points, beating a County side including former Hatters James Collins and Curtis Davies.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown said: “The goals we scored were brilliant; Jayden’s was exceptional and then Carlos wins his one-on-one as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You could see Carlos’ quality throughout the game as well; he’s calm on the ball, brings others in, and proved that he can beat people in a one-on-one.

"He’s our top goal scorer this season, we’d like him to get more, but his work for both goals was frightening today.”

Hatters attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes in action for Fleetwood

Midfielder Glen Rea came on for the final 15 minutes in the 3-1 victory over Exeter City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rea entered the pitch when the hosts were 2-1 up, before Alfie May claimed the third late on as the Robins moved eight points clear of safety.

Defender Josh Williams scored his first goal for Hemel Hempstead Town as they won 2-1 at Taunton Town in National League South on Saturday.

The visitors led when Charlee Hughes found the net, before Williams, who recently extended his loan with the Vauxhall Road club, doubled the advantage when his corner was cleared back to him, curling the loose ball into the bottom corner from outside the box.

After the break, Dylan Morgan smashed home a loose ball, but the Tudors held on for victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Striker Tobias Braney scored again as Chesham United beat Plymouth Parkway 4-0 in the Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday night.

The forward broke the deadlock on 27 minutes, lashing a shot into the bottom corner, before Ricardo German doubled the lead.

Braney then set up German to make it 3-0 in the second period, with Karl Ollyide adding a fourth.

On Saturday, Braney had gone in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Winchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Midfielder Tyrelle Newton started as Cheshunt drew 1-1 with St Albans City in the National League South on Tuesday night.

Callum Adebiyi scored just after the hour for the Saints, before the Ambers equalised through an own goal.

Daniel Idiakhoa and Josh Allen both started as Hitchin Town lost 1-0 at Hednesford Town in Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.