Tobias Braney put pen to paper with Luton earlier this season

Luton forward Tobias Braney scored his fourth goal in four games as Chesham won 3-0 at Yate Town in the Southern League Premier South on Tuesday night.

With the visitors 2-0 ahead inside 25 minutes, though an own goal and Jeanmal Prosper, Braney then made it 3-0 with 10 minutes of the first half still remaining, finding the net when the ball dropped to him from a corner.

He might have had another after the break too, as joint manager Michael Murray said: “Tobias has taken his well, he had another one-on-one where the keeper’s made a great save with his trailing leg.

"So unfortunate not to add to his tally, but really pleasing.”

Braney had been on target once more as the Generals triumphed 3-1 win at Dorchester Town on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 at half time, the Hatters youngster drew his side level just nine minutes into the second period, pouncing to find the net from a tight angle.

Jordan Edwards then scored twice to seal victory, as joint manager James Duncan said: “Tobias is starting to learn and understand the game a bit more.

"He’s looking more of a threat and he’s getting some goals as well.”

Forward John McAtee started as Grimsby Town lost 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon in League Two at the weekend.

The striker thought he had put the Mariners in front after 13 minutes, only for the offside flag to go up.

Late on, and with the visitors 1-0 down, he was joined by fellow Town loanee Aribim Pepple, but they couldn’t find a leveller.

Luton attacker Josh Neufville also played 90 minutes as Sutton United drew 1-1 at Carlisle United.

