Lockyer on 'incredible' moment to lead Luton out at Brighton after fearing his career could be over

Town captain Tom Lockyer described it as an ‘incredible’ moment to be able to take his place in the Hatters’ defence during Saturday’s Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion after his on-field collapse in the Championship play-off final win over Coventry City last season.

The 28-year-old was stretchered off inside the opening 10 minutes of the contest at Wembley on May 27, a game Luton eventually won 6-5 on penalties, as after going to hospital, he then had heart surgery to correct a atrial fibrillation, before being allowed to leave.

Given the all-clear to restart training, Lockyer did so with the Hatters, agreeing a new contract at Kenilworth Road as well, and following a slightly delayed and managed return to the Hatters’ pre-season schedule, he was back in the team for the warm-up matches.

Tom Lockyer makes a pass during Saturday's Premier League opener with Brighton - pic: Liam Smith

Thankfully showing no ill-effects of his operation, the Wales international then took his usual place in the centre of Town’s back three at the Amex Stadium for Luton’s first ever Premier League contest at the weekend, something he had wondered would have been possible.

On being able to do so, he said: “It’s really nice to be back out there and play in front of those fans again on the biggest stage.

"I’m really thankful, it’s incredible as there was a moment at the back end of last season where I thought that might not be the case, so that was really nice.”

For manager Rob Edwards, who had cut a highly emotional figure at the home of English football in the aftermath of Luton’s victory when waiting to find out the news regarding Lockyer, he continued: “It’s great to have him back.

"He had a really difficult period after the final, and then we’ve had to build him up a little bit more slowly than some of the others.

"He’s had a number of games now in pre-season, so another 90-plus minutes will stand him in good stead.

"It’s amazing to have him, he’s our captain, our leader, so it’s great to have him out on the pitch.”

With Sonny Bradley leaving the club in the summer, then Lockyer was awarded the armband by Edwards ahead of the campaign, the manager stating it was a ‘natural choice' to select a player who has now made 103 appearances for the Hatters since arriving from Charlton Athletic in September 2020.

Although the 4-1 defeat tainted things slightly for Lockyer, he was still immensely proud to lead his side out, adding: “It is special, I can’t lie, but it is a little bit sour now with the result.

"Not many would fancy us to come here and turn Brighton over, it would have been lovely, but it’s one of them.