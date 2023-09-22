Lockyer reveals Luton's players held a meeting during international break to discuss having to change to stay up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton skipper Tom Lockyer revealed the players and management staff held a meeting during the recent international break where they discussed becoming more adaptable in their efforts to remain a Premier League side this season.

The Hatters have been used to lining up in a 3-5-2 formation for some time now, with the style of play introduced by previous boss Nathan Jones, and then carried on by Rob Edwards when he took over in November of last year.

It has led to Luton to enjoy a golden period in their history, reaching the top flight via the play-offs, with a thrilling 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City at Wembley.

Tom Lockyer looks to put the pressure on Fulham keeper Bernd Leno at Craven Cottage - pic: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Now at the top table though, the Hatters attempted to start in the manner that had got them so much success, only to lose out 4-1 to Brighton on the opening day, 3-0 at Chelsea and 2-1 at home to West Ham.

With that in mind, Edwards set up his side differently at Fulham on Saturday, with one upfront when out of possession, as although they were beaten 1-0 by the Cottagers, it was their best performance in the top flight so far.

In the game for the entire 90 minutes, and having the better of the chances created, the visitors could feel hard done by that they eventually left West London empty handed, Jacob Brown, Amari’i Bell and Lockyer all missing presentable chances.

Edwards himself has come out and told supporters to expect some changes this year, and it’s something that Lockyer insisted the players discussed during their recent fortnight off.

He said: “I think we've improved in every one, there was a gameplan (at Fulham) and I think it worked.

"There’ll be a different gameplan next week and moving forward.

"Last year we were strictly 3-5-2, but we had a meeting over the international break and we said we’re going to have to be adaptable this year.

"It’s not just about, this is us, we’re going to have to change and respect the opposition and that’s what we did.