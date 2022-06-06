Luton and Preston linked with seven figure bid for Borussia Dortmund defender

Antonios Papadopoulos, left, in action for Borussia Dortmund II

Luton Town have been linked with a seven figure move for Greek defender Antonios Papadopoulos who plays for German giants Borussia Dortmund.

A report in German paper Bild has stated that Town and Championship rivals Preston North End are both fighting it out for his signature, although they claim a seven figure fee is being mooted, something Town have only paid once in their history when signing Simon Sluga back in July 2019.

The 22-year-old, who operates as a centre half, but can play in defensive midfield, began his career at SC Weinstadt and had spells with Stuttgarter Kickers, FSV Waiblingen and VfR Aalen as a youngster.

He moved to VfR Aalen in 2017, then headed to Hallescher FC in 2019, playing over 50 games for the third division side.

In June 2021, Papadopoulos joined Dortmund, spending last season with the reserve team, playing 26 times, scoring once and picking up 11 bookings.

He did made his debut for the senior team though, coming on the 5-2 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt back in August and then had the final stages of the 4-3 home defeat to Bocum in April.