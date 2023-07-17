Luton and Middlesbrough are rumoured to be attempting to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers wingback Ryan Giles on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Wolves in July 2017, when current Town chief Rob Edwards was in charge of the U23s at Molineux.

He has had loan spells with Shrewsbury, Coventry, Rotherham, Cardiff and Blackburn in the last five years, before spending the 2022-23 campaign at the Riverside Stadium.

Ryan Giles in action for Middlesbrough last season - pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Giles played 48 times in all competitions for Boro, as Michael Carrick’s side were beaten by Coventry in the play-off semi-finals, providing 11 assists in that time, the joint highest in the division along with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

With Edwards confirming more signings will be arriving at Kenilworth Road ahead of the Premier League campaign, the Daily Mail reported that Giles has emerged as one of Town’s targets with TeamTalk now stating a bid of around £5m could be on the table from both the Hatters and Middlesbrough.

Despite being at Molineux since he was eight, Giles has made just one appearance for the Wolves first team, that coming in an FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury in January 2019.

