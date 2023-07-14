Edwards expects new faces to 'raise standards' at Luton as he targets a 'few' more additions

Town boss Rob Edwards expects the Hatters’ standards to be raised even further after revealing he is still looking to add a ‘few’ more new signings before the Premier League season kicks off next month.

Birmingham City midfielder Tahith Chong became Luton’s third addition of the summer so far when arriving for what was a reported club record fee this morning, joining Rotherham United attacker Chiedozie Ogbene and Barnsley defender Mads Andersen in moving to Kenilworth Road since the transfer window opened.

With CEO Gary Sweet admitting recently that up to 10 new players could be on their way to bolster Town’s squad for the top flight, Edwards remains eager to add some real quality to his group, confirming there will be some moving out too.

Speaking after today’s 3-1 pre-season victory over League One Peterborough United, the Hatters chief said: “Pre-season is about opportunity, people have got to try and take it, got to grasp it, but also right now we’re in a different position.

“There are going to be changes in the squad, there will be one or two that will move on and there'll be a few coming in, the lads recognise that.

"We work extremely hard without the ball, we know this, we press hard, we try to be aggressive, but our transitions have got to be better this year.

"We’ve got to keep the ball better when we win it back, a lot of people would have heard me saying that towards the end of last season, we’ve got to be better at key moments.

Luton boss Rob Edwards gives out orders at Wembley in the play-off final - pic: Liam Smith

"A lot of our work has been focused around that and you’ve got to be very ruthless in both boxes.

"We were all right at that today, so it’s about doing what we do and do it better.

"Some new recruits will do that, that will lift the group, that’s inevitable.

"It will lift the standards, it will raise standards.

"The lads know the level we’re going into is probably the best in the world, so they believe us when we say you’ve got to work hard, you’ve got to be better with the ball, and we’ve got to do this better and that better.