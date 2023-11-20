Luton attacker is officially the Premier League's fastest player this season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has been declared the fastest player in the Premier League so far this season, with Hatters team-mate Tahith Chong also ranked in the top 10 quickest speeds during a top flight encounter.

The 26-year-old summer signing from Rotherham United, who is a doubt for the weekend's home clash against Crystal Palace with ankle and hamstring issues, was clocked at just short of 37km/h during the 1-0 defeat at Fulham back in September, registering 36.93km/h.

That puts him just ahead of Wolves player Pedro Neto, who managed 36.86km/h at Kenilworth Road when the two sides drew 1-1, while Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai is third as he accelerated to 36.76km/h in the game against Wolves.

With Dara O'Shea (Burnley) 36.73km/h, Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) 36.68km/h and Amadou Onana (Everton) 36.65km/h completing the top six, then another summer addition at Kenilworth Road, Chong, is seventh, after he was clocked at 36.37km/h in the 1-0 home defeat against Spurs.

Completing the top 10 list is Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), 36.10km/h, Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 35.94km/h and Sander Berge (Burnley) 35.90km/h.