Luton attacker Ogbene urges Ireland to control their own destiny with Netherlands victory

Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene has urged his Republic of Ireland team-mates to make sure their chances of qualifying for the Euro 2024 Championships remain in their own hands with a victory against the Netherlands this evening.

The Luton attacker has been named in the starting XI for the qualifier in Dublin, winning his 17th cap, after a starring role in Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat to France.

Stephen Kenny’s side have a mere three points to their name from four games, meaning they have to beat the Dutch to have any realistic hopes of finishing in the top two places needed for qualification.

Chiedozie Ogbene in action against France on Thursday evening - pic: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

However, the Netherlands are in form themselves, following a 3-0 win over Greece in the week, Liverpool striker Cody Gakpso scoring, to climb up to second, on six points, with a game in hand over the Irish too.

Speaking to the BBC about the contest, Ogbene said: “I think they will be as good (as France), we'll take nothing for granted.

"The Dutch have good experience in this competition.

"We'll do our homework and try to get a positive result because that is what we need right now.

"Nothing is over until it is over, we like to control our destiny.

“If we don't get a positive result, it is out of our hands."

Following a tough encounter out in Paris on Thursday night, Ogbene knows it can be difficult to go again in such another important international fixture just a few days later.

He added: "It's difficult for some players because everyone is emotionally engaged in this competition.

"We all want to qualify for Germany and do well for the nation.

“It's not as easy as it says, just to move on to Sunday.