Luton boss always knew Lockyer would be a huge part of his plans when taking Hatters job

Luton boss Rob Edwards knew from a very early stage that centre half Tom Lockyer was going to be a vital player for the Hatters during his tenure at Kenilworth Road.

​As has been well documented, the 28-year-old began the season out of the team, not playing a minute in the club’s first four Championship matches until brought back into the starting line-up by then manager Nathan Jones for the trip to Swansea City.

Impressing in a 2-0 victory, Lockyer went on to play the next three matches, bafflingly left out for the 2-2 draw against Coventry City, before returning to the side once more and becoming a key figure in Town’s back three with some terrific displays, none better than his at times superhuman effort in the 1-0 victory at Blackpool during Jones’ penultimate game in charge.

Once Edwards got the job in November and Lockyer had returned from the World Cup in Qatar, where he had been a part of the Wales squad, the new boss was quick to let his centre half know just what a big player he would be for him, saying: “He wasn’t starting at the very beginning of the season but then under Nathan he was playing and playing well.

"When I knew I was getting the job, reviewing a lot of the games and watching them back, his performances were of a real high standard.

"I didn't see him until after the World Cup, he was away with Wales and I remember sitting down and the first chat with him saying, ‘I’ve been so impressed with you, you’re going to be really, really important for us.’

"I think we’ve just shown a load of belief in him, but his performances were already of a high standard before we came in.

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer wins the ball against Sunderland on Tuesday night

"I’d like to think we’ve shown belief and allowed him to keep doing it.”

Lockyer has been an integral part of a defence which kept 20 clean sheets during the regular season, while it is also at the other end of the pitch that he is starting to make a name for himself now, with three goals in his last five outings.

He has notched five in total, a season’s best for him, including the winner as Luton defeated Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday night to reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley with a 3-2 aggregate victory over the Black Cats.

Edwards continued: “He’s been sensational, he’s a leader, brilliant, brilliant human being.

"His performances on the pitch have been magnificent, he’s a warrior, and he’s someone who’s got a lot of quality as well.

"I can’t speak highly enough of him and every one of them.

“Locks wearing that armband leads by example and he’s really important to us.”

It’s not just Edwards who is a massive fan, but also his team-mates and supporters as well, the ex-Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic player winning five awards at the club’s recent presentation evening, including the Player of the Season gong.

Lockyer was also named in the Championship Team of the Year as well, as centre half partner Gabe Osho added: “He’s been amazing, cleaned up all the awards in the awards night, so it just sums him up really.

"He’s been a real leader for us, real character and his performances on the pitch have been amazing.