Luton boss amazed that no League One clubs took a chance on 'class act' Hylton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was amazed that no League One clubs decided to take a chance on former Luton striker Danny Hylton this summer.

The 33-year-old forward left Kenilworth Road after six years service recently, which included two promotions and a maiden campaign in which he scored 27 times.

However, despite notching four goals in 19 Championship appearances last term, he wasn’t snapped up by any clubs in the third tier, instead heading to League Two outfit Northampton Town on a two year deal.

Off the mark already for his new club in pre-season, Hylton was part of the Cobblers team who went up against Jones’ men in their latest friendly at the weekend, impressing during his hour on the pitch.

As expected, he proved to be a nuisances to Town’s back-line of Gabe Osho, Reece Burke and Dan Potts, as the hosts looked the better side in the first half, with the ex-Hatter getting the better of things on a number of occasions, displaying all the tricks which made him a favourite amongst the Kenilworth Road faithful.

He came close to scoring too, arrowing one effort narrowly wide and then cleverly turning Potts before being denied by a smart save from Ethan Horvath, although the less said about the attempt to beat the USA international from 45 yards, when he scored just twice for Luton from outside the area in all his time with them, the better.

Afforded a fine ovation at the full time whistle from the 1,115 Luton fans who had stayed behind to clap off their former hero following the visitors’ 2-1 success, when asked if it was odd going up against a player he has such a close relationship with, Jones said: “It’s always strange in terms of Danny was a big part of what we do, but he’ll do wonderfully well for this football club.

Former Luton striker Danny Hylton in action against the Hatters on Saturday - pic: Pete Norton / Getty Images

"You can see he’s still a class act and he's a menace as a number nine and I wouldn’t fancy playing against him week in, week out, as half of ours did first-half.

“He knows the game and the way he goes about his work, he’s fantastic.

"He was fantastic for me and he’ll be fantastic for these.

"It’s a wonderful coup for them.

"Without any disrespect, there were a lot of big sides in League One who should have taken Danny Hylton.