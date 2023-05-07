Luton boss believes 'outstanding' Town defender Lockyer was fully deserving of his five awards

Tom Lockyer was the big winner at the club's awards night recently - pic: Gareth Owen

Hatters boss Rob Edwards felt that defender Tom Lockyer was a fully deserving winner of the Player of the Season award at the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust annual awards ceremony on Sunday.

The 28-year-old didn’t claim just the one prize on what was a busy evening for the Welsh international, ending up walking off with five in total, including the joint Players’ Player of the Season with Carlton Morris, plus the Junior Supporters’ Player of the Season, Bobbers Travel Club Player of the Season and Internet Player of the Season.

Since Edwards has come in, Lockyer has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the new manager, starting all but one of his 24 league matches in charge, suspended for the 1-0 win at Birmingham City, and missing just 21 minutes of action in those fixtures.

It led the boss to say: “I think he’s been outstanding.

"We’ve had a number of good performers, consistent performers throughout the season, so it’s difficult to single people out, but I do think he’s been great, so I’m really pleased for Tom.

"As people highlighted a few times, he started off the season out of the team, but he’s found a way to get in, pretty early on, and I think he’s been so consistent.

"It’s very well deserved, really pleased for Tom.

“It would be wrong of me to name them all, but there’s been a lot of consistent performers and to have a successful team you need people who have performed well throughout don’t you and we’ve definitely had that.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Luke Freeman agreed the defender was deserving of his trophies, adding: “He’s been brilliant.

"From the start of the season when he wasn’t in the team to come in and do what he’s done has been brilliant.

