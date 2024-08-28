Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Deadline passes at 11pm on Friday evening

Luton boss Rob Edwards is looking forward to the ‘difficult’ summer transfer window finally closing on Friday evening admitting it has had an unsettling effort on some of his players at Kenilworth Road.

With the Town chief hoping to keep the majority of the squad that performed so admirably in the Premier League together, he lost midfielder Ross Barkley early on, the England international joining Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee shortly after the window was open for business, Gabe Osho also departing on a free transfer. Since then, there have been rumours surrounding the futures of a number of the Hatters’ stars, including Teden Mengi, Thomas Kaminski and also Alfie Doughty, although the trio have stayed put for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One player who is off is attacker Chiedozie Ogbene, the speedster expected to be announced as Ipswich Town’s latest addition today, with an £8m fee for the Republic of Ireland international who joined for free reportedly agreed. With the deadline not passing until 11pm on Friday, just after the Hatters have hosted QPR, Edwards faces a potentially nervous wait to see if the club’s resolve will be tested further over the next few days. Discussing his desire for it to be over, he said: “Honestly, it’s difficult, the window’s tough. When you’re playing games and one or two can be unsettled, it’s hard.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

"It’s been a real challenging few months, managing, injuries coming back, the drop down anyway. The window, it does unsettle people, so it’s not easy. I’ll be really pleased when it closes on Friday and we can get to work with the people we’ve got. It’s not going to quieten down over the next couple of days so I’d get ready for all of that sort of stuff. Sometimes what you read or see or hear isn’t always true as well, so let’s see what the next couple of days bring. It’s not ideal that we’re playing on deadline day as well, it’s a strange one.”