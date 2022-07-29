Luton boss confirms enquiry for Adebayo from DC United chief Wayne Rooney but tips striker from the Premier League only

Town striker Elijah Adebayo during Luton's pre-season friendly draw against West Ham on Saturday

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed Luton have received an enquiry for top scorer Elijah Adebayo from Wayne Rooney’s Major League Soccer side DC United, although doesn’t think the leading marksman should be heading anywhere but the Premier League.

The former Derby chief, who headed to the States earlier this month, has been a keen admirer of Town’s frontman, who scored a late equaliser at Pride Park last term, one of his 17 goals in all competitions, admitting he tried to sign him while at the Rams.

Having scored 22 times in 60 appearances since arriving at Kenilworth Road from Walsall back in February 2021, it has made Adebayo an obvious target for a number of clubs, although Jones admitted recently he was going nowhere this transfer window.

After revealing the interest from across the pond, the Luton manager said: “With the greatest of respect, it’s not the time for Elijah to venture to America.

“There’s been an enquiry, but it’s not the time.

“Elijah’s next step really should be looking at the Premier League.

“With the greatest of respect to any other league in the world, that’s what he should be looking at.

“So, unless we get a substantial Premier League offer, Elijah will continue to play for Luton Town.”

Jones wasn’t worried if Adebayo does continue to gain interest from clubs higher up the footballing echelon either, as that will only mean both he and the Hatters are being successful in their work on the pitch.

He added: “He’s nowhere near his ceiling.

"He’s had a good season last year and he has to maintain that now.

“He has to back that up, and once he backs that up, I’m sure he’ll have a number of top-class suitors, which is a position we want to get him to, because either we’ll be in with a shout of getting there, or he will.