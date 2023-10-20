Luton boss confirms Town's Argentina scouting trip although denies a bid was submitted for Ecuadorian midfielder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton manager Rob Edwards has confirmed the club went on a scouting mission to South America recently to have a closer look at Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano although stated claims Town made a $4.5m bid for the player as wide of the mark.

During the international break, reports emerged that the Hatters' head scout Phil Chapple had flown out to Argentina to try and secure a deal for the U20 international who was on Copa Sudamericana duty for his club side Liga de Quito.

Speaking to Ecuadorian radio station Mach Deportes, director of Liga de Quito, Esteban Paz, stated the Town had registered an official offer for the player, who has represented his club 23 times since making his debut in February of this year, but it fell short of their $7m valuation.

Liga de Quito coach Luis Zubeldia gives instructions to midfielder Oscar Zambrano - pic: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Although that might not be the case, Edwards did once more reiterate how his recruitment team are now beginning to spread themselves far and wide in their bid to potentially bring some of the best youngsters around the world to Bedfordshire, saying: “Not the bid as far as I know, but we have travelled out there, not just to see him, but to have a look at number of games and do a little bit of scouting work out there as well, which I suppose the reports were correct in elements of it.

"I think that’s a real positive for us as well, like we said last time, we’re starting to spread the net wide, there’s some real talent out there.

“It’s important we keep moving forward and keep progressing, as recruitment is a huge thing.