Luton boss doesn't expect to welcome Town quartet back for Burton trip

Mengi and co are back in light training at the Brache

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has confirmed that Reuell Walters, Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong have all returned to light training now, although like defender Mads Andersen, are unlikely to feature in Saturday’s League One trip to Burton Albion.

Neither Mengi or Chong have played a first team game for the Hatters this term, with Mengi injured during the 2-0 pre-season victory at Southend United, with Chong suffering an issue immediately after the squad returned to the Brache following their summer break. Walters had started the first two third tier matches before going off at half time against Peterborough United with a groin problem, unable to feature since, as giving an update on the trio, Bloomfield said: “Reu’s back on the grass now.

"He’s joined in with a couple of the preliminary parts of training, the passing drills and warm up, Teden Mengi as well. Chongy’s been back in training which has been good, they’re starting to filter back. I don’t think there’s anyone we can welcome back to the squad who hasn’t been available, but apart from that there are some players who are working extremely hard to get back as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, Andersen’s return to the first team had been hailed by Bloomfield on a number of occasions in recent weeks, the Danish centre half able to begin all of Luton’s opening three fixtures, but has been forced to sit out the games against Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City due to a tight hamstring. It is now anticipated to stop him travelling to the Pirelli Stadium as well, as asked about his chances of playing, Bloomfield said: “Debatable, I’m not sure right now.

"It’s looking doubtful because of what’s happened over the last couple of weeks. I thought he was going to be back for the game last weekend and that wasn’t to be. He’s working extremely hard Mads, I’ve spoken a number of times about how much of a positive it’s been and I think we’ve missed him the last couple of games and will welcome him back as soon as we possibly can.

“It’s really frustrating because I think anyone who watched us in pre-season and the first couple of games, he’s been top, absolutely top. He allows us to play with the back three and with width in our two outside ones because of the amount of ground he covers. So it’s been a real disappointment for Mads and a frustration for him, but he’s got a smile on his face. We really, really trust him and we’re looking forward to having him back as soon as possible.”

Although Andersen is unlikely to play, one positive for Bloomfield from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City was the performance of fellow defender Mark McGuinness who looked back to something like his best following a virus that saw him laid low for the majority of pre-season. Making 13 clearances throughout the afternoon, and also going close to scoring with a header of his own, the Irish international was easily Town's best performer in their much-maligned back three and should keep his place for the weekend’s contest.

The Town chief added: “I feel for Mark as well because of Christ’s suspension and other situations, Mads’ injury, Mark had to go from playing no pre-season football, well, 45 minutes at Boreham Wood, to thrown in for 90 minutes four times in 10 days because of other circumstances. So you’ve got to feel for him again a little bit but he’s building himself up. We know he’s a top performer and we’re really pleased to have him back in and I believe there’s a lot more to come from Mark.”