Luton boss eager to see if ex-Gunners youngster can answer Town's wingback problems

Bramall plays opening 45 minutes at Coventry

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is eager to give new signing Cohen Bramall an ‘accelerated’ pre-season in a bid to see if the former Arsenal youngster can be the answer to the Hatters’ issues at left wingback this season.

Having seen regular first team wingback Alfie Doughty move to Millwall on the eve of the campaign, and youngster Joe Johnson suffer a serious hamstring injury during the warm-up matches that has ruled him out for a number of months, it meant Town’s options on that flank, in the formation that Bloomfield is looking to play this term, have been left severely depleted.

With Luton needing to wait to see just what was happening with Doughty’s future, it meant they didn’t bring anyone until he eventually switched to the Lions, quickly snapping up Bramall, who spent two years at Arsenal earlier in his career, on a free transfer. However, having been released by Portsmouth at the end of the season when his short term deal came to an end at Fratton Park, and working by himself during the summer, it meant he came to Kenilworth Road with little chance of starting immediately due to his lack of match action.

Cohen Bramall made his first start for Luton at Coventry in the Carabao Cup - pic: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

That saw Wolverhampton Wanderers’ loanee Nigel Lonwijk begin against AFC Wimbledon on the opening night, Luton winning 1-0, with Milli Alli taking over for the 2-0 victory at Peterborough United, but neither are in their best positions for the Hatters. However, Bramall got his first run-out since early April in the Carabao Cup at Coventry City on Tuesday night, playing the first 45 minutes before making way for Lonwijk at the break.

Discussing his efforts to get Bramall fit for purpose and start featuring in the third tier, Bloomfield said: “We’re trying to give him a slightly accelerated pre-season because of the amount of time he’s missed, but we’re also trying to be careful with him, not to get him injured by doing too much, so to get him out for 45 minutes was really good. He gave us a lovely balance, left foot, a really good athlete, we know he can get up and down on that left hand side.

"It was lovely to see what impact he can have when he’s ready to play in the league games. He’s only been doing individual work in the off season because he’s not had a club, so he’s only in his second week really. We’ve got to be really careful with him as we don’t want him to get injured, but at the same time, that left hand side we’re looking for the right answer and I think he can absolutely contribute.”

With Bramall always a threat going forward, using his pace well to get on to the end of a ball from Tom Holmes at one point, he was then just as good going the other way, getting back to block a cross behind for a corner as well. Bloomfield pointed out that it wasn’t just Bramall who is looking to get into tip-top condition on the night either, continuing: “He’s a very, very good athlete. We know that he fits the role and the mould that we wanted for that role. He’s a good experience, really hungry to contribute for us, so I think it really made sense for us to bring him in, especially being unattached.

"It was a good one for us. The flip side of it is he hasn’t had a pre-season and I think that probably goes for a lot of the boys. We are still an evolving group, Jerry’s (Yates) missed pre-season, Gideon (Kodua) I thought showed some lovely moments, but he’s behind in terms of his fitness. There’s lots of them that are piercing together their fitness and we might not see the finished article of where we’re at for a little while yet, but we’re obviously trying to get there as quickly as we can and opportunities like last night (Coventry clash) are really key to get the fitness into some of the boys that needed it.”

Bramall was one of a number who were getting their first significant run-outs of the season at the CBS Arena in midweek, with Kodua, Zack Nelson, Lamine Fanne, Lasse Nordas, Cauley Woodrow and Tom Holmes all starting. Jake Richards and Josh Phillips then came on in the second period, as Bloomfield admitted his selection was based on getting everyone ready to be used in League One, saying: “It’s not been easy.

"Ask any football manager and they would like their whole squad on the first day of pre-season for six weeks of pure work with your group and that flows into the season then, but that’s not reality, especially with the summer which we’ve just had. So we’ve had to be patient with moments, going back to who’s leaving? When are they leaving? How much are you receiving? Who can you replace them with?

"That’s certainly not made that puzzle easy to put together at times and we’ve had to be patient in moments when you’re impatient. But it was really important to get some lads competitive minutes, especially with a three game week coming up. We’ve still got to protect some of the boys who have had injuries in their past, or are still building up their own fitness, so we felt it was the right blend to go into that game with."

Having changed his entire XI for the contest, Bloomfield admitted he gained a lot of knowledge on those who he did select, adding: “Yes I did, I really did. It was nice to learn, we’re always learning about where players are at in terms of their own sharpness, fitness, where they fit in the team, what they can bring in different roles and I thought there was plenty to learn.

"There were some really positive moments for us, especially first half, I really enjoyed watching us first half. We created some good moments and I think on another day we could have been more clinical to go ahead in the game, but my sensible side told me we were probably were going to fall off, fitness and intensity at some point and it’s just a shame that the goal came during that period where the intensity just dropped off a little bit.”