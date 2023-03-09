Luton boss Edwards has sympathy for Bilic after Croatian is sacked by Town's arch rivals Watford

Luton boss Rob Edwards expressed his sympathy for his successor at Watford, Slaven Bilic, who was sacked after under six months at the helm this week

The former Croatia and West Ham boss was appointed back in September of last year, the news being made official just minutes after Edwards himself had been dismissed by the Hornets.

Town’s boss had only been appointed four months earlier, but with Watford owner Gino Pozzo feeling that ‘performances haven't reflected our hopes and ambitions’ opted to pull the trigger on the ex-Forest Green chief, who then headed to Kenilworth Road two months later.

Slaven Bilic has been sacked by Watford

With Bilic taking over, and winning 10, drawing seven and losing nine of his 26 matches, a run of one victory in eight saw him pay the price on Tuesday afternoon, as he too was fired, with the Hornets currently 10th in the table, six points adrift of the Hatters.

As usual, Watford had his replacement in situ immediately, former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder taking over and giving his reaction to the news this afternoon, Edwards said: “Look, I don’t take any joy in anyone losing their job.

"I know everyone in the football world finds it fascinating, it is hard when you are a manager yourself and everyone just talks and speculates about you losing your job.

"It’s tough because there is a family outside of that, and there’s a human side to it as well.