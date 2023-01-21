Luton boss expecting Latics to be a 'different animal' in Championship clash due to transfer window additions

Town manager Rob Edwards applauds the Luton supporters after Tuesday night's FA Cup win

Hatters boss Rob Edwards is expecting to face a ‘different animal’ when Luton take on Wigan Athletic this afternoon, the second time the two teams have met in the space of five days.

Town travelled up to the DW Stadium for Tuesday night’s FA Cup third round replay, a game in which they emerged 2-1 winners from thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s stoppage time strike.

They are now up against Kolo Toure’s struggling team once more, the Latics without a win since November 12 in all competitions, a run spanning eight games.

The recently appointed former Liverpool and Manchester City defender does have options though, with his three transfer window signings in Steven Caulker, Miguel Azeez and Christ Tiehi available having joined after the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road in the first cup meeting.

That will make them a different prospect for Luton, as when asked if the midweek win will have any bearing on today’s contest, Edwards said: “That’s an interesting one now and I’ve been thinking about that a lot.

“We’ll have to think, have to look at it, have to see what else they can do.

“They’ll obviously make a few changes, they’ve got a few new players to come into the team as well, so I’m expecting a different game.

“They’ll be a different animal on Saturday, we’ve got to make sure we’re at it again.

