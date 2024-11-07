Luton boss felt Town were denied yet another clear-cut penalty during City victory

Skipper Morris booked for his protests following handball call

Luton chief Rob Edwards was left bemused that this side were denied what he felt was a second clear-cut penalty in their last two home games during last night’s 1-0 victory against Cardiff City at Kenilworth Road.

With a quiet first half drawing to a close, wingback Alfie Doughty sent a free kick into the box where it was met at the far post by Carlton Morris. His volley back across goal saw former Arsenal defender Calum Chambers clearly stick out a hand to divert the ball behind, only for referee Matt Donohue to signal for a corner and not point to the spot.

The decision incensed skipper Morris so much that to make matters worse, he was cautioned for his animated protests and with it being his fourth yellow of the season, is now just one booking away from a one match ban. The incident occurred after Town’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Friday night when, at the other end of the pitch, Baggies defender Callum Styles handled a high ball in the box, only for yet again a flag-kick to be awarded instead of a penalty.

Town could even point back to the 2-1 defeat to Sunderland when the ball struck the arm of Aaron Connolly in stoppage time as another example of their bad luck with the officials, as Edwards said: “We should have had a penalty. I don’t complain very often, if at all, but that’s two home games in a row I feel we should have had a penalty.

"We didn’t get it, I know it’s difficult to see those things, they happen quickly, but that certainly would have helped us. I’ve seen it back and it was, his hand’s up and he’s knocked it. He would never have done it on purpose but it’s there and Browny (Jacob Brown) is right in front of goal then to just put it in, so yes (It was a spot-kick).”

Summarising the game for Sky Sports, former Reading, Arsenal and Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell thought the Hatters were hard done by as well, saying: “It skids off the surface, it bounces up and it hits Chambers on the arm. The Luton players are going absolutely crazy, Morris has been booked. You’ll see it here, it pops back up, Chambers just gets an arm to it there, they should have a penalty. A corner has gone out to the left hand side but they’re really, really disappointed that they’ve not been awarded a penalty there.”

Centre half Mark McGuinness who was one of the closest on the scene and immediately threw his arms up to appeal his former Bluebirds and Gunners team-mate’s indiscretion. However, he knew there was no real point complaining about it in the aftermath, adding: “I think the appeal said it all. There’s been a few occasions like that now, it’s obviously tough for referees and officials to make those decisions, but that’s past and we’ve got the three points now.

Carlton Morris is booked by referee Matt Donohue following his protests at Luton not being awarded a penalty against Cardiff - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“Hopefully that changes (not getting penalties). It’s tough but we can’t do anything about it now. Fortunately we came away with the three points anyway. It’s happened a few times now but it’s impossible to comment after the game on it, it’s been and done.”