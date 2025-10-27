Luton boss impressed by Lonwijk's efforts at right back as he explains Makosso absence

Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee chosen over Congo international at Sixfields

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Jack Wilshere was quick to praise the efforts of Nigel Lonwijk after the on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers defender took over the Hatters’ troublesome right back berth in place of Christ Makosso against Northampton Town on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was brought in by previous manager Matt Bloomfield on a season long deal from Molineux in the summer, but despite being a centre half by trade, was barely used in that position, as with the Hatters going with a three-man defence, he was often deployed in the right wingback berth, then moving out on the left too at times, where he never appeared comfortable, only very occasionally featuring as the right-sided centre half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Town switching to a back four for Bloomfield’s final few matches in charge, then Makosso, also a central defender, found himself shunted out to the right back slot recently due to Luton’s lack of options in that area, as despite making 14 additions over the summer, failed to strengthen in that position, meaning they had just former Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters, currently absent with a groin issue, as their only genuine option on the books.

Nigel Lonwijk gets up to win a header against Northampton on Saturday - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Although Lonwijk missed Wilshere’s opening 2-0 defeat to Mansfield due to injury, he returned to training in the build-up to the Northampton contest, the boss hinting in his pre-match press conference that he was definitely a consideration for the role at Sixfields, meaning it was no real surprise to see the ex-PSV Eindhoven youngster get the nod, part of a back four that contained Teden Mengi and Kal Naismith in the middle, with Cohen Bramall restored on the left.

Looking far happier in his new position, Lonwijk caught the eye too, delivering what was easily his best performance of the campaign to date, responsible for two clearances and blocking one shot, also leading the pack in terms of tackles, with three, plus interceptions, making four of them, while he was powerful in the air throughout too. With Town winning 1-0 courtesy of Lamine Fanne’s late goal, asked about his display, the defender playing 87 minutes before making way for Mads Andersen, Wilshere said: “He was excellent.

"He hasn’t played that much football either so you could see at the end he was struggling a little bit, but I think it’s always interesting in those moments to really see the player, the fighter in him, and it was. He was still winning duels, he was still trying to run forward, we felt it was best in the end just to try and get a little bit more energy in the back-line, but he was excellent and even in possession as well, a few good passes inside, and he helped us today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makosso, who had started nine out of Luton’s 12 previous League One matches, missing two games after accepting an FA charge of violent conduct for an off the ball incident at Peterborough United, and then dropped at Lincoln after being late to a team meeting, wasn’t even in the squad, with Andersen and Hakeem Odoffin preferred on the bench. Questioned as to why that was the case, Wilshere added: “It was a selection thing.

"I said about us having to play players out of position and that was certainly the case last week. Christ is a centre back and he will be a good centre back for us, Mads as well, I felt bad for Mads today as he didn’t really do that much wrong, but I thought it was the best balance to go with Teds and Kal. There will be games this year we’ll need Christ, we’ll need Mads, I just thought that was the best for today.”