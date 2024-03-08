Luton boss insists Hashioka is ready for his full Premier League debut if called upon against the Eagles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards would have no problems in handing Japanese international Daiki Hashioka his full Premier League debut when the Hatters travel to Crystal Palace tomorrow.

The 24-year-old was given a few weeks to adjust to life at Kenilworth Road after signing during the January transfer window, also picking up a slight hamstring strain, and was then introduced for his first taste of English football when named in the match day squad against Manchester City in the FA Cup earlier this month. He came on in the second period of the 6-2 defeat, deployed in the right wingback role, before he was then called on with Town 2-0 down to Aston Villa on Saturday.

This time he went into the left-sided centre half berth, allowing Alfie Doughty to move back to his left wingback slot and Chiedozie Ogbene to swap flanks, as he gave a calm and assured performance, helping the hosts draw level at 2-2, only to then concede a last minute winner when Lucas Digne headed home at the back post. With Amari’i Bell and Joe Johnson both now out of this weekend’s trip to Selhurst Park, while centre half Gabe Osho also remains a doubt, it could well be that Hashioka is in from the start, with Edwards happy to do so if need be.

Daiki Hashioka on the ball against Aston Villa last weekend - pic: Liam Smith

He said: “Yes, definitely, he seems ready now, physically, mentally engaged. He understands what we’re trying to do with and without the ball now, so I think he’s in a good spot. He loved it (Villa game). He’d have been frustrated with the final few minutes, but I thought he made a big impact, a real positive for us. He’s been great this week as well. It’s been really good to be able to introduce him in the last few games and get him some minutes against two of the best teams in the league.”

Hashioka, who has seven caps for Japan to his name, had initially been snapped up as a right wingback, as that was the position he played for Belgian top-flight club Sint-Truiden. Having seen him not look out of place when coming on against Villa on the left of Town’s back three, Edwards believes it can only boost his options going into the final 12 matches of the season, especially with Mads Andersen and Dan Potts also sidelined, even if had been something of a gamble putting him there at the weekend.

He continued: “It was a little bit of a I think he can do this because of the skill-set he’s got and sometimes when players go into something like that they haven't had time to really think about it and process it, they just go and do it, they just go and play. I thought he was really, really good. What’s been great for us as we didn’t necessarily bring him in to play every role along that back-line, but it really looks like he will be able to do that. So someone that can play in four or five slots, is a real big plus for us.

"I’m really pleased, he’s come on on the right side, he’s come on on the left side. He looks like to me, and seeing him a lot more in the training as well, his tactical understanding is really good. He’s really disciplined, takes on information really, really well. I've been so impressed with him in that respect. He carries out his role to the letter, so I think he could fill in any of those positions on that back line, so it’s a real plus for us, a real plus.”